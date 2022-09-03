Two men have been confirmed deceased following a two-vehicle crash on the M1 Motorway at Ourimbah.
Just after 9am emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, Ourimbah, near Kangy Angy, after a crash between a 4WD and station wagon.
Initial inquiries suggest the station wagon was stopped in the southbound breakdown lane at the time of the crash, police said.
The driver of the station wagon, a man aged 46, along with the passenger, a man aged 27, both died at the scene.
The driver of the 4WD, a 27-year-old man, was uninjured and taken to Wyong Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to Tuggerah Lakes Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
A southbound lane has reopened to traffic, however the other two lanes remain closed with emergency services on scene. Drivers are still being urged to allow extra travel time.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
