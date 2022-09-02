"If we played 10 games on the ground this weekend, the field would be destroyed," Hunter Rugby Union president Glenn Turner. "It's inconvenient, but with the weather forecast, we feel it is the best option. We have the ground booked for September 24 as a contingency. We will consult with the clubs early next week and explore all options before locking it in. At this stage the plan is to move the final series back a week."

