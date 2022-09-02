Newcastle Herald
Hunter Rugby union, 2022: Wild weather forces finals series games to be postponed

By James Gardiner
Updated September 2 2022 - 11:50pm, first published 11:30pm
Inclement weather has forced the Hunter Rugby Union to postpone finals series matches set down for No.2 Sportsground this weekend. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

THE wild weather that has hit Newcastle in the past 24 hours has forced Hunter Rugby Union to postpone the Premier and Divisional final series matches set down for No.2 Sportsground this weekend.

