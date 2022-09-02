HAMILTON coach Marty Berry has spent two seasons implementing a new, expansive game plan at the Hawks.
But that will "go out the window" if the rain and wind predicted for Newcastle arrives for the major semi-final against Merewether at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Berry, a former All Blacks inside centre, has split the attacking field into sections and has forwards running as backs and encourages plenty of ball movement. Prop Chris Hemi has profited most, crossing for 23 tries, with many scored two or three passes wide.
"The boys are enjoying the brand of rugby," Berry said. "Decision making and being clinical in the right parts of the field are key. We haven't done that enough, but we are going to keep trying. But with the weather tomorrow that might go out the window and plan B comes out."
Little has separated Merewether and Hamilton. They both finished on 57 points, but Merewether collected the minor premiership due to a superior points differential.
The head-to-head ledger is square. Hamilton won 17-0 at Townson Oval in round four. Merewether were 35-29 victors at Passmore Oval in round 10.
"They have all the bits there," Merewether coach Jamie Lind said. "They are playing a different game to what they were under [previous coach] Bubba Coleman. They have a prop Chris Hemi who has scored 20-odd tries, they have a back-rower tearing it up in Taufa Kinkini and they are a pretty well organised.
"The genetics of Hamilton are they are experienced at winning finals. We have an energetic team which is coming to the fore.
"If we can curb the advantage they get out of being experienced and playing in the right part of the field, we have a really good side. I wouldn't swap anyone in our side for anyone else in the competition."
Merewether welcome back lock Darcy Christie-Johnston from suspension and Lachy Milton starts at No.8 after recovering from the flu.
"Darcy is a tough guy and gets through a heap of work," Lind said. "He is not a big talker but he hits like a freight train.
"Lachie Milton is also right. Ollie Crowe is the odd man out this week. For a bloke who has been belting the shit out of everyone who comes near him, it is a bit unfortunate. That is one of the things that happens at the pointy end of the season."
Berry has made four changes from the Hamilton side when beat Nelson bay 38-30 in the last round. Hemi returns from suspension while hooker Tyson Watene and wingers Harry Brett and Laufiso Vasegote have been included. Giant Fijian Seva Rokobaro and goal-kicking fly-half Billy Clay have been named on the bench.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
