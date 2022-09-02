Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter rugby, 2022: Weather could clip Hawks' wings as Merewether welcomes back 'freight train' for major semi-final

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 2 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darcy Chirstie-Johnston and lachy Miler try to hold up Hamilton prop Chris Hemi. Christie-Johnston returns from suspension for the Greens in the major semi-final against the Hawks on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell

HAMILTON coach Marty Berry has spent two seasons implementing a new, expansive game plan at the Hawks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.