Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter rugby 2022: Undermanned Blacks won't die wondering in minor semi against Wanderers

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 3 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiwi import Hare Meihana will start at inside centre for Maitland in the sudden death battle with Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday. Picture by Stewart Hazell.

COACH Luke Cunningham will tweak the way Maitland play but believes the Blacks will simply have to work harder to combat the loss of personnel for the do-or-die showdown with Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.