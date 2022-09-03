COACH Luke Cunningham will tweak the way Maitland play but believes the Blacks will simply have to work harder to combat the loss of personnel for the do-or-die showdown with Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
The Blacks enter the minor semi-final without seven regulars headed by blockbusting breakaway Nick Davidson (wrist), point-scoring fullback Pat Batey (concussion) and 2021 Anderson medal winner Sam Callow (sternum).
"Our club, typically, doesn't do things the easy way," Cunningham said. "Backs against the wall suits us and we can draw from it. I'm sure the boys will rip in. We won't die wondering.
"It just means we are going to have to work a bit harder. It will take a full 23-man effort. We will not be able to rely on a couple of big names to pull us out of the shit.
"We will tweak the way we want to play, missing all those guys. The guys I have brought in are solid second graders and have been playing well.
"In defence, we are really going to have to work, get to our feet and make an effort to get back in the line.
"Wanderers have some strike power out wide and it is really important that we have a solid defensive line."
Despite the absentees, the Blacks still boast plenty of go forward up front in Justis Gerrard, Cal Vizer and Harry Chapman. In the backs Dane Corben, Hare Meihana and Caileb Gerrard are in form.
"Having Hare there at 12 gives us the option of a couple of ball-players," Cunningham said. "Dane Corben, out the back, has been playing really well. Caileb is a threat in the centres.
"We have a really strong camaraderie and good vibe through the playing group. We will draw on that mateship and working hard for each other. You have to do that against Wanderers whether you are full strength or missing players."
Maitland were thumped 48-0 by minor premiers Merewether in the final round, but Wanderers coach Dan Beckett remains wary.
The Blacks beat Wanderers 27-22 at No.2 Sportsground in round 12.
"They have good players across the park," Beckett said. "I am not reading into their injuries. I know they stumbled in the last game but my memory is of them making us look pretty silly at No.2 Sportsground. They were too good for us in every area. We have enormous respect for them."
Marcus Christensen (calf) is expected to return to the Two Blues starting side, but tackle-busting back Billy Coffee and prop Blair Rush have been named on the bench.
"Rushy and Billy are legends of our club," Beckett said. "For them to come off the bench is a huge weapon."
Meanwhile, the Hunter women's competition also enters the finals this weekend.
Minor premiers Wanderers take on Hamilton in the major semi-final on Saturday at No.2 Sportsground. The Waratahs tackle Maitland in the minor semi-final on Sunday at the same venue. Both games start at 11.20am.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
