They are the most successful club in Hunter women's rugby and Wanderers are on track to show they are back to their best after a solid rebuilding phase.
The Two Blues clinched their 12th minor premiership over the weekend by beating Medowie 59-0 in the final round of competition.
They finished the regular season on equal points with Hamilton - both had 64 - but ahead by goal difference.
The two sides will meet on Saturday in the major semi-final at No.2 Sportsground with the winner securing direct progression to the September 17 grand final.
The latest minor premiership comes after a tough period for the Wanderers women, which included not being able to field a team in 2019.
But they have returned as strong as ever this year under new coach Warren Badger, who credits the success of his group to "attitude" and "camaraderie".
The squad has gone from 12 players in 2020 - a year that ended up being abandoned due to COVID - to bursting at the seams with over 25 registered.
"This year we brought in a strength and conditioning coach, Dan Bunyan, and the girls have been really fit," Badger said.
"We were lucky we got our sponsor Honan to come on board. Their contribution has allowed us to develop, and they're a really tight-knit side.
"That's probably one of the things that I've enjoyed about coaching the women, just how close they are. As a coach, you're also blessed when you've got the quality that we have."
The Wanderers squad are a mix of raw talent, with a number of relative newcomers, and a ton of experience.
Fullback Georgie Ball, 24, grew up playing soccer in Armidale but has not looked back since trying her hand at rugby in 2020 after being told she was "too rough" for the other sport.
This year she has earned selection in the NSW Country team bound for the Australian Country Championships in Adelaide next month.
But first Ball hopes to help Wanderers claim another grand final win - their first since securing a record three straight between 2013 and 2015.
"When I joined in 2020, we had 12 players and started building and recruiting and now we're giving the competition a real good go and we've got 25-plus players," Ball said.
"Our club have won the most premierships so it was a tough time not being at the top spot for a while for a few of the girls who have played for 20-plus years, but we're there again.
"We've got some new recruits, girls who have never played that are absolutely killing it, and there are a lot of old girls there as well showing us the tricks of the trade."
Captain and flyhalf Holly Smith, 42, first played for Wanderers in 2003. She had two seasons with Maitland after the Two Blues withdrew from the competition but is relishing being back where it all began and eyeing another finals series.
"Our goal for this season was top two," Smith said. "It's anyone's game when it comes to finals.
"It's been a challenging season with the weather this year and wash-outs and COVID, so we've just been taking it one game at a time.
"But we all get along really well and that's pretty much what has us where we are. We're all mates. We all have a laugh and we all enjoy playing with each other."
Long-serving prop Kirsty McGrorey, 36, debuted for Wanderers as a 16-year-old in 2001 and in July notched her 150th appearance for the club.
"I'd probably be lying if I said I haven't felt each and every one of those games, especially as I've gotten older," McGrorey said.
"But it was definitely something that was really special. Playing rugby, and for this team in particular, it's your family away from your family."
Maitland face The Waratahs in the women's minor semi-final at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
