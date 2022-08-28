MEREWETHER Carlton coach Jamie Lind could not have written the script any better.
Captain Sam Rouse scored a try on return from injury as the Greens demolished Maitland 48-0 at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
The win secured Merewether the minor premiership, ensured the Hawthorne Cup is housed at Townson Oval at least until the start of next season and the Steve Lane Cup sits on the shelf alongside it.
"That was the plan and it came off, which was great," Lind said. "Maitland are a good side and we are pretty happy with that result. It was the result of the year for us. That is the minor premiership and we haven't finished with the Hawthorne Cup in a pretty long time."
Merewether and Hamilton, who accounted for Nelson Bay 38-30, finished on 57 points but the Greens claimed top spot on points differential.
The top two will meet in the major semi-final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Wanderers, who thrashed Southern Beaches 50-0, will take on Maitland in the minor semi-final on Sunday.
Playing his first game since a 19-7 triumph over Wanderers on July 23, Rouse scored a try and was lightning at the back.
"He just slotted back in and was bloody good," Lind said on the skipper. "He had a great captain's knock. We got through our whole bench and they got plenty of time.
"The impressive thing wasn't the 48 points. The impressive thing was the nil points against us. It is a very un-Merewether thing. We have spent a bit of time trying to get that right with this group of guys.
"Just the urgency. That was what kept it at zero. We are the opposite to a lot of teams. A lot of teams have to try hard to get fluency in attack. We have to try really hard to be gritty at the set piece and in defence."
Hamilton coach Marty Berry was also happy with their lead in to the finals.
Apart from the bonus-point win, Seva Rokobaro made his return to the starting side and Billy Clay (thumb) played off the bench in his first hit out since July 2.
"It was a good hit out," Berry said. "Nelson Bay played a really good brand of rugby. They ran the ball a lot and play similar to the way we do.
"We left a lot of points out there. We made a lot of mistakes in the 22m, which has been the story of our season. But there was some good rugby. We are definitely making progress."
At No.2 Sportsground, Tim Marsh, Hayden Cole and Nimi Qio each scored braces as Wanderers warmed up for the finals with a 50-0 rout of Southern Beaches.
At Rugby Park, University completed their resurgence in the second half of the season with a 81-0 thrashing of Singleton.
Replacement Sam Thompson crossed for a hat-trick as the Students ran in 13 tries.
