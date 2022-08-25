Newcastle Herald
Charlestown Azzurri skipper Matt Tull denied farewell after hefty NPL suspension

By Craig Kerry
August 25 2022 - 8:00am
SEASON OVER: Matt Tull celebrates a goal for Azzurri this year. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Charlestown Azzurri coach Graham Law said it was a shame long-serving skipper Matt Tull's farewell had been cut short after the midfielder was handed a five-game ban this week.

