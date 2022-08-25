Charlestown Azzurri skipper Matt Tull denied farewell after hefty NPL suspension

In a 4-0 loss last Sunday to Valentine at Lisle Carr Oval, Tull was given a straight red card in the 39th minute after an off-the-ball tangle with Phoenix skipper Harry Lane. Both players ended up on the ground and Tull was sent off based an assistant referee's report. The violent conduct charge carries a minimum two-match suspension, but Tull was given an additional three games for allegedly swearing at the linesman while leaving the pitch.