Maitland halfback Brock Lamb scored 22 points as minor premiers the Pickers powered into the club's first Newcastle Rugby League grand final in over a decade.
Lamb kicked nine goals from as many attempts, six conversions and three penalties, and crossed for a try in a 42-14 win over Macquarie at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
The major semi-final result sees the Pickers qualify for the September 11 showdown at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Maitland last played a decider in 2011, the second of back-to-back titles.
Macquarie now host next weekend's preliminary final at Lyall Peacock Field with the Scorpions meeting the winner of Sunday's minor semi between Central and Cessnock at Townson Oval (2pm).
Pickers five-eighth Chad O'Donnell nabbed a hat-trick.
Luke Higgins, Connor Kirkwood and Royce Geoffrey scored tried for Macquarie.
It was 16-4 at half-time.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
