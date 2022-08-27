Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rugby League: Brock Lamb scores 22 points as Maitland defeats Macquarie to book spot in grand final

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 27 2022 - 9:28am, first published 9:00am
POINTS: Maitland halfback Brock Lamb. Picture: Marina Neil

Maitland halfback Brock Lamb scored 22 points as minor premiers the Pickers powered into the club's first Newcastle Rugby League grand final in over a decade.

