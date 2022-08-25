Hannah Southwell is "in good spirits" and will still form an integral part of Newcastle's NRLW campaign despite suffering a season-ending knee injury in the season opener, Knights coach Ron Griffiths has said.
Southwell, one of Newcastle's most high-profile recruits and co-captain, ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee when she slipped while taking a hit-up in Newcastle's 32-14 win over Brisbane at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
It was the Cameron Park product's first game for the Knights after joining the club from the Roosters in the off-season, and also her first time playing alongside younger sister Jesse, who was on debut.
"Hannah's in good spirits [but] obviously it's tough to take for someone who came home and had ambitions of lifting silverware for Newcastle," Griffiths said on Thursday.
"No doubt having her sister there to play with her was a pretty special moment, but to finish the game like that is obviously tough.
"But she's in good spirits and is coming away with us this weekend."
Griffiths said 23-year-old Southwell, a NSW and Australia representative, had already set an example that his side could draw from for the rest of the season.
"What we've achieved in the first five weeks [including the preseason] is testament to what she's done at this club and what we'll achieve over the next period of time, she's laid the foundation for that," he said.
"She'll be as much a part of what we're doing as if she was on the field."
Teammate Tayla Predebon described Southwell's injury as "devastating" but said "we'll all get behind her, as a team and a club and as a very good mate of hers".
The 21-year-old prop, who was a standout against the Broncos scoring her first NRLW try, vowed to use Southwell's strengths as inspiration for the rest of the campaign.
"I really want to make this season about all those things that Hannah brings to the team," she said."Her energy, her defence and her toughness. As Ronald said after the game, her toughness is next level.
"That's something I definitely want to channel and just to make her proud out there because she has done a lot for this club.
"For that toughness that she shows, I'm going to try and match that."
Newcastle face the Gold Coast at CBus Super Stadium at 6.10pm on Sunday night following the corresponding NRL match.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
