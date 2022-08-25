Newcastle Herald
Injured Knights co-captain Hannah Southwell to be side's inspiration for rest of 2022 NRLW campaign

By Max McKinney
Updated August 25 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:10am
Hannah Southwell is "in good spirits" and will still form an integral part of Newcastle's NRLW campaign despite suffering a season-ending knee injury in the season opener, Knights coach Ron Griffiths has said.

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

