Jesse Southwell starred on debut but older sister Hannah suffered a potentially serious knee injury as Newcastle upset Brisbane 32-14 to notch their maiden win on Sunday.
Tipped to make strides this season after recruiting a host of big-name players, the new-look Knights hit the ground running on home turf with a dazzling six-try display.
Their historic win, over the powerhouse Broncos - three-time premiers across 2018-20 - came in front of a reasonable crowd that stuck around after the men's NRL match.
After failing to win a game in their inaugural campaign earlier this year, Newcastle came out firing and scored three tries in the first half to take a 16-4 lead.
They slightly opened the door for the Broncos before and after halftime, but pushed on to claim an impressive first-up victory.
Fresh off winning a gold medal in rugby sevens at the Commonwealth Games, 17-year-old half Jesse Southwell lived up to every bit of her hype.
Playing against women years beyond her age, in some cases more than a decade, she looked right at home as the chief playmaker.
The Cameron Park product used a strong right-foot step to score from close range after only five minutes.
She then made a 50-metre break that led to Newcastle's third try, darting through the defensive line and stepping the fullback before being brought down.
Romy Teitzel scored a few plays later on the right edge.
Teitzel, playing back-row rather than fullback where she did last season, missed a tackle a minute before half-time that allowed Brisbane to reduce the deficit to 16-10, but the Knights would score first after the break through interchange forward Tayla Predebon to re-establish a 12-point buffer.
Broncos winger Julia Robinson crossed in the 53rd minute to give her side a sniff, but Knights prop Caitlan Johnston came on and barged over five minutes later.
Johnston replaced Millie Boyle, who at that stage had made 146 metres from 17 runs and produced a stunning captain's knock without fellow skipper Hannah Southwell, who injured her knee early in the game.
Newcastle face the Titans on the Gold Coast next Sunday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
