Newcastle halfback Jesse Southwell stars on debut as Knights claim first NRLW win over Brisbane Broncos

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 21 2022 - 10:37am, first published 10:10am
IMPRESSIVE: Jesse Southwell crosses for the opening try on debut for Newcastle on Sunday night. Picture: Getty Images

Jesse Southwell starred on debut but older sister Hannah suffered a potentially serious knee injury as Newcastle upset Brisbane 32-14 to notch their maiden win on Sunday.

