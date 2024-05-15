Serving up gourmet burgers with new-season shiraz

Hungerford Meat Co will be slinging gourmet burgers on Saturday to celebrate the launch of the latest Thomas Wines shiraz release. This year there are eight single vineyard wines to choose from at the Thomas Wines cellar door, predominantly from the 2022 vintage. Pair of glass of shiraz with a burger for $25 from 11am to 3pm at 28 Mistletoe Lane, Pokolbin. If you'd like to sample all eight wines, book a $20 tasting online at thomaswines.com.au.

