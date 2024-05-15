Serving up gourmet burgers with new-season shiraz

Hungerford Meat Co will be slinging gourmet burgers on Saturday to celebrate the launch of the latest Thomas Wines shiraz release. This year there are eight single vineyard wines to choose from at the Thomas Wines cellar door, predominantly from the 2022 vintage. Pair of glass of shiraz with a burger for $25 from 11am to 3pm at 28 Mistletoe Lane, Pokolbin. If you'd like to sample all eight wines, book a $20 tasting online at thomaswines.com.au.
The Taste of Wollombi Festival is returning to the historic lower Hunter Valley village from June 1 to 10. It's a celebration of local food and wine with live music, unique culinary experiences, a fireworks display and market stalls. Highlights include a Progressive Dinner, Picnic by Lantern Light, Sunday Roast, Myrtle Supper Club, Smoked BBQ Extravaganza, Bubbles & Ballroom, and an Afternoon Bush Tea. Details at tasteofwollombi.com.au.
Chilly mornings and crisp evenings are tailor-made for glasses of red and food that warms you from the inside, out.
It's a time of year when I start thinking less about cocktails and dining with a view and more about comfort. Cosy spaces, lounges, a good wine list, a seasonal menu that champions the very essence of winter dining. A fireplace is an added bonus.
Some savvy venues have already planned special events that celebrate the season. Humbug Restaurant in Newcastle, for example.
You can dine at Humbug in Newcastle any time of year and be guaranteed the joy of refined comfort food - it earned chef Michael Portley and his team their first SMH Good Food Guide chef's hat last year, after all - but in winter the menu (and its impressive drinks list) truly comes into its own.
Humbug is hosting a series of dinners this winter and the first is on June 26, called Wagyu & Truffle. Portley will be joined in the kitchen by Chris Thornton, who hung up his chef's apron in 2022 when he closed Restaurant Mason but doesn't mind dusting it off every now and again if the opportunity arises.
"We will be showcasing local product in this dinner: wagyu from Binnie Beef in the Upper Hunter and some local Hunter Valley truffles, which we will put side by side with some Manjimup black truffle from Western Australia," Portley said.
"We have more themed dinners coming up in July and August, collaborating with other local legends. This one has got a lot of interest already."
I have no doubt it will sell out quickly, if it hasn't already. Details at humbugnewcastle.com.au.
And don't forget Muse Restaurant at Pokolbin is hosting an exciting Winter Dinner Series to celebrate its 15th anniversary, bringing together some of the biggest names in Australian dining. Chefs on the line-up will include Ben Devlin (Pipit Restaurant), Joel Bickford (Shell House) and Brent Savage (Bentley Restaurant + Bar) on June 1; Lennox Hastie (Firedoor), Victor Moya (Ormeggio at the Spit) and Aaron Ward (Bathers' Pavilion) on July 13; and Tom Gorringe (Aria), Alex Prichard (Icebergs Dining Room + Bar) and Frank Fawkner (EXP. Restaurant) on August 10. Details at musedining.com.au.
I had the privilege of attending the Harbouring Hope lunch at Belmont 16s last Friday with the wonderful Rosie Batty, hosted by Steph De Sousa. It was a fund-raiser for Got Your Back Sista and discussed the complexities faced by women experiencing family violence. Got Your Back Sista volunteers regularly cook meals for families in need. If you can help in any way, visit gotyourbacksista.com.
The Hamilton Hawker Markets are on Saturday, May 25, 5pm to 9pm, at James Street Plaza.
A new cafe, Ronnie's, is opening at Hunter Valley Gardens in Pokolbin.
Peregrin restaurant upstairs at The Beach Hotel in Merewether impressed - again - when I visited over the weekend.
Move Club Cafe has opened at 580 Pacific Highway, Belmont.
Aladdin Charcoal Chicken at Hamilton has had a name change and is now known as Sham Ellez.
The new additions to Sukimama's menu look delicious. If you haven't visited Merewether Surf Life Saving Club on a Sunday afternoon, 4pm to 6pm, you must.
Did you know Newcastle had a bakery catering for coeliacs and the gluten-intolerant? It's called Twisted Sifter.
Don't forget, Josh Gregory is hosting a seafood masterclass at Thermidor on May 25.
