Food Bites: top chefs to cook at Muse for 15-year anniversary

Some of Australia's best chefs are coming to the Hunter Valley to celebrate Muse Restaurant's 15th anniversary at a special Winter Dinner Series. And believe me, you're going to have to move quickly to book a seat when ticket sales open on April 1.
The two-hatted Muse Restaurant at Hungerford Hill winery has earned its reputation as the special occasion venue in the Hunter Region.
Owner and chef Troy Rhoades-Brown opened the restaurant in 2009 at the age of 24 with his former wife, Megan, and has continued to set the standard for refined dining and front-of-house excellence in the region.
Muse Restaurant has become a culinary institution, helping drive visitation to the Hunter Region, providing a training ground for aspiring chefs and front-of-house staff, and championing local small producers.
As part of the Winter Dinner Series, Muse Restaurant is welcoming a line-up of top Australian chefs to its kitchen; chefs who have inspired Troy and, in turn, Muse over the years. Each of the three dinners will be a dynamic collaboration between three guest chefs and the Muse team.
June 1: Ben Devlin (Pipit Restaurant ); Joel Bickford (Shell House); Brent Savage (Bentley Restaurant + Bar).
July 13: Lennox Hastie (Firedoor); Victor Moya (Ormeggio at the Spit); Aaron Ward (Bathers' Pavilion).
August 10: Tom Gorringe (ARIA Restaurant); Alex Prichard (Icebergs Dining Room & Bar); Frank Fawkner (EXP. restaurant).
Guests will be treated to snacks and a glass of champagne on arrival before enjoying a four-course menu, where each chef will present a course paired with some of the Hunter Valley's most iconic wines. It promises to be a vibrant celebration of talent, creativity and industry camaraderie. Reservations can be made at musedining.com.au.
Apiradee Tantiwattanapong and her husband Sarawoot Suwannaruji opened Umi Japanese Restaurant in Toronto in February and it has quickly earned a following.
The couple say they moved from Thailand to the western Lake Macquarie suburb to seek "better opportunities" for their two children.
"For the past eight years we've immersed ourselves in the world of Japanese cuisine through our restaurant in Thailand. Our deep passion for Japan, particularly its food, drove us to study it extensively," Apiradee said.
Umi translates to "ocean" in Japanese and the term has inspired the restaurant's decor as well as its menu.
"We've taken traditional Japanese dishes and infused them with a creative twist, offering a menu that boasts an exquisite range of fresh seafood delicacies designed to tantalise your tastebuds," she explained.
"But our culinary journey doesn't stop at seafood; we also cater to a variety of palates with exceptional vegetarian, chicken and wagyu beef options. Presentation holds significant importance for us as it contributes to forming a lasting first impression. Exceptional and attractive presentation enhances customers' memory of both the food and its visual appeal."
Apiradee's favourite dishes on the menu?
"The Crazy Salmon Roll is a standout for me, offering a unique combination. It features raw salmon paired with a Japanese chilli then rolled with rice and seaweed, topped off with grilled salmon.
"Tuna Tataki stands out due to its visually appealing presentation, adorned with the vibrant colours of flying fish roe.
"Our pride lies in the Salmon Shoyu Zuke, where we infuse our culture. Marinating salmon with a secret soy sauce recipe, it is served with a Thai spicy dipping sauce, creating a distinctive and culturally influenced dish.
"Our favourite cooked dish is the BBQ Wagyu MB5 because we carefully select quality wagyu beef with a score of MB5 or higher. It's grilled to perfection and served with a Japanese-style sauce that complements it well, along with rice and miso soup."
Umi Japanese, Shop 2/68 The Boulevarde, Toronto, is open Wednesday to Monday, 10.30am to 2.30pm, and 4.30pm to 9pm.
Calamari Kitchen & Bar is about to open at the former subo restaurant on Newcastle's Hunter Street. The owners are chef Rahul Kirtikar and his wife Unnati, who moved to Newcastle from Sydney in December after "falling in love" with the city when they holidayed here in October. The menu will feature "global tapas".
Hunter Region businesswomen are invited to a special Garden Soiree: Women in Business this Friday, March 22, 5.30pm, at the Hunter Valley Gardens Shopping Village Lawn. It's an opportunity to network and exchange ideas while enjoying amuse-bouche, hors d'oeuvres, and premium wines and gin. Guest speaker is Hunter Valley Tourism's Jennie Curran. Tickets at gigichix.com.au/onlinestore.
Duff's Ice Cream is opening on the corner of Union and Bishopgate streets in Wickham in April. Owner Olivia Duffin has relocated her business from the Central Coast to Newcastle and will sell coffee plus handmade ice-cream and desserts.
Toby's Estate Coffee Roasters is hosting a pop-up event at Newcastle's LEDA Gallery on April 12, 5pm to 8pm. It's called Flavour Savour: Pandan Waffle. Register now at eventbrite.com and you can enjoy affogatos featuring a Pandan ice-cream from Newcastle East restaurant Scottie's and signature cocktails featuring Toby's Not Hot Coffee range. Tickets are $5.
