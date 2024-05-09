The Skullery: burgers, loaded fries and 'dirty' sides

Chef Lucas Munro's eclectic style of cooking takes centre stage at his "restaurant on wheels" known as The Skullery.
His "burgers, fries and dirty sides" menu draws inspiration from popular culture, the flavours of America's south, comfort food, and the traditional Sunday night dinners enjoyed by the Munro family.
The Skullery is parked at Ultra Edgeworth Thursdays through to Saturdays and on Sunday will branch out to Newcastle City Farmers Market for the first time.
"If I had to sum up my cooking style it would be dirty yet refined food. Eclectic," Munro, who runs The Skullery with his wife Skai, tells Food & Wine.
"I am interested in a wide array of cuisines and styles but predominately barbecue and comfort food ... all those lovely flavours from Texas and Louisiana."
Munro has been a chef for 24 years. He was interested in cooking "from an early age" and went on to complete his apprenticeship through TAFE NSW - Hamilton. He was sous chef at the Nags Head Hotel for five years and most recently worked at Table 1 Espresso.
"I have tried to learn as much as possible and push myself in my career to create dishes that bring joy," he says.
"I was very lucky to have had talented and patient peers who helped guide me into becoming a stronger and more dedicated chef throughout my apprenticeship and beyond. I am deeply passionate about my job and making sure that I give 110 per cent to whatever I create."
The idea of opening a food truck was first raised around the dinner table on a Sunday night.
"We decided on a food truck because we wanted to be able to bring great food to as many people as possible, and there is no better way of doing that than with a restaurant on wheels," Munro says.
"But we didn't want to be a typical food truck. We like to give an overall experience, not just with the food, but with great customer service and good tunes. We want everyone to feel like they are not just a number."
Adds Skai: "I don't have a background in hospitality but I like to joke I've been a 'hospo widow' for the last seven years. I ran my own family day care centre for 11 years, and I pride myself on remembering names to the faces so people don't just feel like a number."
The couple's son, Zane, is also a chef and helps out at The Skullery on Saturday nights.
The Skullery's burger menu is the very definition of "extra". You can order a simple burger but why would you, when you've got the Cow Dipper (whiskey-marinated 120-gram rib-eye with Coca Cola-caramelised onion, rocket, tomato and dijon mustard on a Turkish bun plus liquid cheese dipper sauce) or the Chorizo Smash (120-gram chorizo patty with American cheese, avocado, grilled corn, salsa, and smokey chipotle and lime sour cream sauce on a toasted milk bun)?
As for loaded fries, the choice includes the Loaded XVX (waffle fries with crumbed, deep-fried avocado, grilled capsicum, tomato salsa, charred corn, liquid cheese sauce and tomatillo sauce) and Death From Above (waffle fries with Southern fried chicken, bacon, buffalo hot sauce, ranch sauce and liquid cheese sauce).
Dirty sides include the Southern Belle (sweet honey corn bread with Texas cowboy butter) and the Shotgun Shells (smoked cannelloni shells filled with pork mince, jalapenos, cilantro, cream cheese and shallots, wrapped in bacon and basted in barbecue sauce, served with liquid cheese sauce).
There's also a menu for the kids.
Munro says each dish is freshly made and full of flavour.
"I would have to say it's food you've had before but you haven't at the same time. Every element was created to complement the other. We may just be a humble burger truck but we wanted to give our customers a restaurant experience with their food."
