Food Bites: family-friendly beer and wine festival in the Valley

The family-friendly Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival returns to Rydges Resort at Lovedale on July 13.
Once again, the festival will support the local Rural Fire Service through a host of fundraising activities on the day.
More than 50 wineries, distillers and brewers have already already been confirmed, including Margan, Pepper Tree, Allandale, Briar's Ridge, Audrey Wilkinson, Gundog, Gartelman, Binet Family Wines and Elbourne Wines. Lovedale-based Sydney Brewery, Willie the Boatman and Hope Brewery are among the breweries exhibiting, along with distillers including Kissofire Hunter Valley Liqueurs, Pants Off Distillery and Bimbadgen's Night Merchant Distillery.
Hunter Valley Cheese Factory and Goose on the Loose will head up the food offering on the day.
Children accompanying adults receive complimentary entry to the festival, where they can enjoy a jumping castle, train rides, face painting and other activities. There is plenty of free onsite parking at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley or you can take advantage of special festival accommodation deals. Details at huntervalleywinefestival.com.
This year marks two decades since Nagisa Japanese Restaurant first opened its doors on the Honeysuckle strip, changing the direction of Newcastle's dining scene for the better. What an innings ... and Taiyo Namba and the team are still going strong.
Also, Bella Italia on Newcastle's Hunter Street last week celebrated its fifth anniversary, and Warners Bay's Table 1 Espresso this week clocked up 10 years in the game.
Shayne Mansfield, executive chef at Jana Restaurant & Bar, has worked with Susuru Ramen & Gyoza to create a new ramen for the chilly autumn months: roasted chicken with black garlic and sweet corn. The ramen base is, he says, made with miso-roasted chicken frames, kombu and corn cobs, black garlic puree, soy-cured yolk and roasted kelp oil. It's garnished with nori and a fried enoki to finish.
"I've always managed to utilise in one way or another Japanese ingredients in my cooking, but to venture out of my comfort zone and attempt the humble ramen solely is both exciting and daunting," he said.
Muse Kitchen at Keith Tulloch Wines, Pokolbin, is closing this month. No bookings are being taken from May 19 onwards.
An online magazine caused a stir on Monday night by stating that the two-hatted Muse Restaurant at Hungerford Hill Winery was closing.
That is not correct.
Troy Rhoades-Brown told me, and I quote: "Muse Restaurant isn't going anywhere."
The two restaurants, despite sharing a name, are not affiliated.
Muse Restaurant is celebrating its 15th anniversary this winter with three special collaborative dinners on June 1, July 13 and August 10 featuring the talents of Muse staff and chefs from Pipit Restaurant, Shell House, Bentley Restaurant + Bar, Firedoor, Bathers' Pavilion, Ormeggio at The Spit, Aria Restaurant, Icebergs Dining Room and Bar and EXP Restaurant. If you're lucky you might still be able to book a ticket ... otherwise, you can add your name to the waiting list.
Also, Muse Restaurant is hosting its annual EPIC Lunch on June 22. I've attended in the past and believe me, it is just that - epic. Book your ticket now.
Wet weather last weekend forced the organisers of Newcastle Festival of Sweets and Treats, Hunter Events Group, to reschedule the event. It's now taking place at The Station, Newcastle, on Sunday October 13. Existing tickets are valid for the new date.
Chef Josh Gregory is hosting the first "Seafood Sessions" masterclass at his Honeysuckle restaurant, Thermidor Brasserie, on Saturday, May 25. The class is followed by a three-course lunch with paired wines. Tickets are $150 per person at thermidor.com.au.
Acacia Dining at Maitland's Riverlink Building is hosting a long lunch with Usher Tinkler Wines on Sunday, May 19, as part of Maitland Taste Festival (May 17 to 19). The three-course, wine-matched lunch will, owner Reece Hignell says, feature "loads of fresh produce" and entertainment throughout the afternoon. Tickets are $85 plus booking fee through Humanitix.
The much-loved Hunter Valley Santa has taken over a coffee shop - Central Beans Williamtown - with Mrs Claus. They stock Full Throttle Pies, too, and the veteran owned and operated Australian Warfighter Coffee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.