Food Bites: family-friendly beer and wine festival in the Valley

Muse Restaurant is celebrating its 15th anniversary this winter with three special collaborative dinners on June 1, July 13 and August 10 featuring the talents of Muse staff and chefs from Pipit Restaurant, Shell House, Bentley Restaurant + Bar, Firedoor, Bathers' Pavilion, Ormeggio at The Spit, Aria Restaurant, Icebergs Dining Room and Bar and EXP Restaurant. If you're lucky you might still be able to book a ticket ... otherwise, you can add your name to the waiting list.

