Opening the doors to Thermidor Oyster Bar & Brasserie in Newcastle's Honeysuckle precinct on Friday night is the realisation of a dream for hospitality couple Jessica and Josh Gregory.
"For most of our careers we have run restaurants for other people," Josh says.
"Thermidor was born out of our love for the industry. We want to create a space where we could take all the 'best bits' of our fine-dining background and funnel it down into an experience that is guest focused and flavour driven, all the while offering a sense of genuine hospitality.
"Thermidor is our love letter to the great coastal restaurants of the world, inspired by our travels and our love of hospitality."
Josh started his apprenticeship at Adina before moving to Muse Restaurant where he worked with Troy Rhoades-Brown and "truly fell in love with fine dining". He won the Brett Graham scholarship in 2012 and travelled to London to work with former Newcastle chef Brett Graham at The Ledbury.
Jess began her hospitality at Tatler Wines, followed by a stint at Margan Restaurant in Broke. She also worked for Beau and Suzie Vincent at subo, and for Robert and Sally Molines at Bistro Molines.
The pair both worked for James Viles at Biota Dining in Bowral - Josh as sous chef, Jess as assistant restaurant manager - and with Frank Fawkner at EXP. from 2016 to 2019 (Jess as restaurant manager, Josh as head chef).
Josh then took over as head chef of the Muse Kitchen group, a position he held until June. Jess worked at Flotilla and with the Bao Brothers group before joining Muse Kitchen as a manager.
From the moment they made the decision to open a restaurant, Honeysuckle was on their radar.
"When we first looked at the Thermidor site with its sweeping views of the harbour and sunset-dappled dining space we knew this was the foundation we could use to tell our story," Josh says.
"We designed the space around our connection to the coast and the city of Newcastle."
It's a full circle moment for Josh, whose career began as a potato chipper and "dishie" at Lovedale restaurant Leaves & Fishes, known at the time for its seafood-driven menu.
"I have always had a natural connection to the ocean. I love the beach and with that comes a love of ocean produce," Josh says.
"I remember trying not to gag in front of all the chefs tasting my first oyster at 15, but I've matured since then.
"I love the bounty of the ocean in terms of produce. There is an element of untamed when it comes to fish. It's driven by seasonality and to get great produce year-round it is really reliant on communication between supplier and chef."
Thermidor's menu is accessible and designed to be shared. It reflects the couple's love of great produce, cooked simply over fire, and is inspired by "the great coasts of the world" which Josh says gives him the "freedom to explore".
"We really want it to feel as if you were coming to our house for dinner because, essentially, you are," Josh says.
"At our house we'd start with some great oysters, champagne, maybe a bit of sashimi, then dive into the main course, throw big cuts of meat and fish down the table with sides.
"We'd eat like kings, drink too much and have a cracking night together.
"We want Thermidor to reflect our love of genuine hospitality. We are so grateful that people want to support us and we want to go above and beyond to make your time with us special."
The restaurant's decor is coastal. Light and breezy. A simple pastel colour scheme runs throughout. The dining space is comfortable, warm and inviting, with soft leather couches for large tables and splashes of natural wood.
The plateware has earthy tones, the aim being to let the food speak for itself.
"Opening in spring was ideal for us because we can capture the ocean breeze during the day followed by warm summer evenings," Josh says.
"If diners want to come, do half a dozen oysters and a couple of Aperol Spritzs before heading out, fantastic.
"If they want to come in and eat a one-kilo Bistecca Fiorentina and drink a bottle of shiraz from the Barossa, then come do that as well.
"Thermidor is a restaurant for everyone."
He's admittedly a little nervous about opening a restaurant, but says "being nervous is important ... it means you care". He's also confident that the restaurant will tick the necessary boxes to ensure diners keep coming back.
"This isn't something that Jess and I have done haphazardly; it is the culmination of a massive career within the industry for both of us."
