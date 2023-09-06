TO his friends, Sam Murphy was a prankster and "the best bloke you knew", whose sense of humour was infectious.
Murphy was also a massive music fan. He played guitar in Newcastle psych-rock band Mission: Banana and was often spotted among the crowd in band rooms across Newcastle's music scene.
But on May 21 Murphy was tragically killed when he was hit by a train at Cardiff Station while on a night out. He was 23.
Many of Murphy's closest friends in the music scene are coming together on Sunday to celebrate his life with the Shred For Sam Festival at the Newcastle Hotel.
All funds raised from the day will be donated to Murphy's family.
Festival organiser, Ben Hastings, was Murphy's best friend from St Paul's Catholic College at Booragul and initially planned on booking disbanded Newcastle indie band Auxfire to perform a reunion show.
Auxfire was Murphy's favourite local band.
"Two years ago I organised Auxfire to play another reunion show for Sam's 21st at my house and I hit up [Auxfire's] Joey [Geyer] if they were keen to do another reunion show to celebrate Joey.
"I thought if we're getting Auxfire back we might as well get more bands and everyone just came together. Everyone said they were happy to play for free."
The Shred For Sam line-up also features Hastings' band Catpiss, Tyrants, Lamphead, Lost Plaza, Handsome Alice, Ryan Jack, Finnian Johnson, Charlii Ben, and G.A.G.
Hastings said Murphy's death has left a big hole in the lives of his many friends.
"Sam was honestly the funniest dude," he said. "He would always play pranks on us all the time.
"His laughter was so contagious and the smirk he would give would brighten up everyone's day."
Murphy had completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle and had plans to join the airforce.
His mother, De Murphy, said she and her daughter Cheyenne, 22, would be at the festival on Sunday with their extended family, and they were touched by the generosity of her son's friends.
"I think it's beautiful that Ben's organised this, it really means a lot," De said.
"It's a beautiful honour to him as he was obsessed with music."
Guitarist-vocalist Zane Fleming, of rock band Lost Plaza, played drums in Mission: Banana with Murphy.
The four-piece released the EP Regal Way and a series of singles, and supported one of Murphy's favourite acts, The Smith Street Band, at 48 Watt Street in 2019.
Mission: Banana disbanded in 2021, but Murphy and Fleming remained close friends.
Fleming remembers Murphy as a "really good, caring guy" and as someone who knew a "crazy amount of people."
"Sam definitely helped and inspired me with guitar because it's not my first instrument," Fleming said. "It was really cool to have him there to help me make the transition."
Murphy and his cousin, Lachlan Groen, were "like brothers" and went through school and university together and also travelled to New Zealand, China, Japan and Thailand.
"He was really everyone's best friend," Groen said. "For a 23-year-old male he was extremely compassionate and fun and funny to be around."
