In December 2015 Usher Tinkler's cellar door opened, becoming the trendiest location in the valley almost instantly. The concept was a winner, and continues to thrive to this day. There are six cheeses and six meats on offer at the wine tasting room, served in scrumptious platters with home-made bread, fruit and condiments, and made to match for Usher Tinkler's modern range of wines, all made from grapes grown in his vineyards in the hills behind the church, visible through huge glass windows.