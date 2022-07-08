Two families have been rescued from flooded parts of the Hunter.
A joint Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) and State Emergency Service in-water team saved the people during two separate operations near Maitland.
Advertisement
Strike Team Charlie One, comprised of two FRNSW in-water experts and two SES technicians, arrived at an isolated farm at Millers Forest near Raymond Terrace about 10am on Friday.
There they found a mother and two children - aged 11 and 3 - who were unable to escape their Raymond Terrace Road property.
The rescue team negotiated its way through submerged fences in a powerboat to reach the family.
The in-water technicians waded out to the residents and fitted them with lifejackets before ferrying them to dry land where NSW Ambulance paramedics were able to assess their conditions.
It came after a rescue at about 7pm on Thursday, when the same team used an SES Unimog all-terrain truck to travel across floodplains at Louth Park to reach a father, his two teenage daughters and their two dogs, who were stranded on a property.
When the truck couldn't go on, the team deployed Arkangel flood boats to complete the journey, using floodlights to locate the isolated farmhouse.
The rescue technicians then paddled their way back out with the family and their pets on board.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.