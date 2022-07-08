Another 22 years of coal queried

"Mines are ... poaching our school students before their dreams can evolve, and turning tradies, nurses, teachers, and waiters, none of them with truck licences, into stressed high-earners within weeks. They're even offering $10,000 to sign up. This leaves vacant essential jobs in the community and families uprooted. The Mt Pleasant mine expansion is just as poisonous to a healthy economy as it is to our beautiful valley, and the timeless gift of the Castle Rock Ridge. I ask the IPC to leave it intact ... and allow the mine to rehabilitate after 2026."