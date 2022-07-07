Knights prop Jacob Saifiti set for shock State of Origin debut

KNIGHTS forward Jacob Saifiti looks set to make his State of Origin debut for NSW in Wednesday's series decider at Suncorp Stadium after starting prop Jordan McLean suffered a hamstring injury at training.
Saifiti was named in jersey No.21 when the squad was first named and was expected to play little role other than spending the week in camp training with the Blues.
He had returned to Newcastle from the Blues' training base in Kingscliff, to participate in Thursday's captain's run and prepare for the Knights' clash with South Sydney on Friday.
But McLean's injury has reportedly prompted NSW officials to recall the towering front-rower, whose twin brother Daniel has played in seven Origins, and won two series.
Jacob Saifiti was the only other middle forward on NSW's extended bench.
It is unclear if NSW coach Brad Fittler will inject him straight into the starting line-up, or promote experienced Junior Paulo from the bench to the run-on team and use Saifiti as fresh reserve.
The other option is that Fittler could recall Parramatta's Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who was dropped from the squad after NSW's 16-10 loss in game one of the series.
Jacob and Daniel are in line to become only the second set of twins to play for the Blues, after Josh and Brett Morris.
Pasami Saulo or Lachlan Fitzgibbon would appear the logical options to replace Jacob in Newcastle's squad t face Souths.
