Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Knights prop Jacob Saifiti set for shock State of Origin debut

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 7 2022 - 3:04am, first published 2:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BLUES CALL-UP: Jacob Saifiti. Picture: Getty Images

KNIGHTS forward Jacob Saifiti looks set to make his State of Origin debut for NSW in Wednesday's series decider at Suncorp Stadium after starting prop Jordan McLean suffered a hamstring injury at training.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.