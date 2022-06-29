Newcastle Rugby League locks in Saturday grand final for 2022

NEWCASTLE Rugby League will play their grand final on a Saturday this season.
The date will be September 3 and the venue is McDonald Jones Stadium.
Officials had originally slated the traditional Sunday slot, being September 4, but that now clashes with the last-round NRL fixture between the Knights and Sharks.
"We'd already made a decision and then the NRL draw came out later," Newcastle RL chief executive officer Marc Glanville said.
"With the Knights down to play at home on the Sunday we changed ours to the Saturday."
That particular weekend was already locked in the Newcastle RL schedule because first-grade premiers will progress to take part in the NSWRL President's Cup.
It will be the first Saturday grand final since 2017 and the first at the stadium since 2019.
No deciders took place last year after COVID cut the season short while Cessnock beat Souths at Maitland in 2020, culminating an abbreviated campaign.
* WYONG captain-coach Mitch WIlliams leads the Newcastle RL player of the year with five rounds remaining.
Williams has 13 points, one ahead of Macquarie's Matt Moon, Cessnock's Harry O'Brien and 2019 winner Luke Walsh (12).
* TWO players have avoided suspension by entering early guilty pleas this week.
Central's Joseph Morris (dangerous contact) and Wests' Brock Gardner (shoulder charge) were both put on report but are free to play round 14.
* CAMERON Anderson notches up his 100th game for Central this weekend.
