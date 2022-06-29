City's Sarah Halvorsen could make an AFLW return as one of several local players listed for Wednesday night's draft.
Halvorsen featured in a summer series for the GWS Giants, where she debuted in 2020 before taking last year off.
She more recently helped Newcastle win the AFL Hunter Central Coast women's representative carnival held on June 13.
City clubmates Asha Turner-Funk and Taylor Joyce are also nominated for this year's AFLW draft alongside Cardiff pair Danika Spamer and Jayda Kennedy. Killarney Vale's Taylah Canobie is also in the mix.
Turner-Funk, premiership-winning captain Joyce, 2020 Black Diamond Cup best and fairest Spamer, Kennedy and Canobie were all part of a summer series for the Sydney Swans, who are set to join the national competition later this year.
The Swans have five of the opening 13 selections in the draft's first round. GWS have one at slot No.20. Picks are state-based with the AFLW semi-professional and part-time.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
