Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Brad Hazard and Taylor Martin visit John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct site as work begins on new acute service building

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated June 28 2022 - 5:40am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sod milestone: Picture shows from left, Taylor Martin, Uncle Ray Smith, Brad Hazzard, Auntie Cheryl Smith, Rebecca Wark. The Minister for Health Brad Hazzard and Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin marked a major milestone at the John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

CONSTRUCTION of the $835 million John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct has officially begun.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.