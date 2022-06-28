CONSTRUCTION of the $835 million John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct has officially begun.
Minister for Health Brad Hazzard and Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin joined workers and Aboriginal elders at a traditional sod-turning ceremony to mark the beginning of work on the seven-storey "Acute Services Building" on Tuesday.
The enabling works, which include the relocation of services and roadworks, will set up the site up for main works construction, which is expected to begin later this year.
"The new Acute Services Building will provide a 60 per cent increase in intensive care unit capacity and an almost 50 per cent increase in theatre capacity," Minister Hazzard said.
"Treatment spaces in the new emergency department will jump by almost 40 per cent."
The project is scheduled for completion in 2026.
Mr Hazzard said nearly a third of the NSW Government's $11.9 billion investment in health infrastructure is going to regional and rural health facilities this financial year.
He said Hunter New England's population is predicted to increase by 22 per cent over the next 15 years, but the John Hunter Hospital would meet the demand of the region "for years to come".
"The John Hunter precinct is one of dozens of health infrastructure projects across the state transforming health care by bringing the latest technology and most up-to-date research to the hospital bedside," Mr Hazzard said.
"The precinct will be a centre of excellence, attracting the most skilled and experienced clinicians to work in outstanding facilities, ultimately improving health outcomes for local patients."
The John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct's emergency department will offer more adult and paediatric critical care services; a birthing suite and inpatient maternity unit; neonatal intensive care unit and special care nursery; a rooftop helipad and more than 900 car spaces for staff and visitors; and operating theatres, interventional and procedure spaces.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the redevelopment would help drive education and jobs for locals.
"This significant infrastructure project will create jobs for the community and provide a significant boost to the local economy during construction, with an expected 70 per cent of the work being delivered by businesses throughout the Hunter region," Mr Martin said.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
