"We are very respectful to the port and its desire to reinvent itself so it gives Newcastle a future. We are equally respectful of the fact that we didn't do these deeds," he said. "We still don't know what we could be up for [if the port commitment deeds are overturned]....We make no secret of the fact that it is a really difficult issue to resolve. A Labor government's attitude will be informed by what is in the public interest, not what is in the government's interest at the time it is looking to flog off public assets."