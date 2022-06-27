Newcastle Herald
NSW Shadow Treasurer Daniel Mookhey says Newcastle can lead the world in rolling stock manufacturing

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
June 27 2022 - 7:30pm
Heavy industry: The state Opposition has committed to build 50 per cent of the state's rolling stock locally in an effort to revive manufacturing industries.

The state's shadow treasurer Daniel Mookhey says the Lower Hunter could undergo a renaissance as a rail manufacturing hub with the right government support.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

