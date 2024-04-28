Jim Jefferies bringing Give 'Em What They Want tour to Newcastle

Comedian Jim Jefferies is bringing his sold-out Give 'Em What They Want world tour to Newcastle's Civic Theatre in August.
The Australian's ability to tackle controversial topics with intelligence and humour has earned him a huge global following as well as critical acclaim.
Who can forget his BARE stand-up series on Netflix in 2014 when he talked about gun ownership - in America - and made audiences laugh, boo ... and perhaps even think?
The boundary-pushing TV host, podcaster and writer is considered one of the most popular, provocative and respected comedians of our generation. He has performed at festivals in Edinburgh, Melbourne, Reading, Leeds and Glastonbury, and was named Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at Montreal's Just for Laughs Festival in 2019.
In 2017 he launched, and hosted, a late-night satirical program for Comedy Central, The Jim Jefferies Show, which ran for three years.
He currently hosts popular game show The 1% Club and podcast I Don't Know About That.
Jefferies has nine Netflix comedy specials to his name including 2017's Freedumb, 2018's brutally hilarious This Is Me Now and 2020's Intolerant.
