M1 extension closer following release of submissions report

Concerns about the loss of koala habitat, the increased risk of flooding, noise and the need for more cycleway connections have emerged from a public consultation process for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.
Of the 58 submissions received while the project was on public exhibition, 37 were from the community, 10 were from special interest groups and businesses, eight from government agencies and three from local councils.
Forty six per cent (27 out of 58) indicated support for the project, while 14 per cent (8 out of 58) raised an objection to the project. The remainder were neutral.
Aspects of the project design have been modified in response to the submissions including an improved access to the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens and a centralised interchange at Old Punt Road.
There is also improved access to the northbound M1 Motorway entry ramp at Tomago to allow motorists from Newcastle to access the M1 Motorway sooner.
One submission argued that the environmental assessment for the M1 extension should have been combined with the Lower Hunter Freight Corridor project.
The submission argued that such an approach would have led to improved long term land use outcomes, particularly in relation to the protection of wildlife corridors.
In response, Transport for NSW argued that the projects were at different stages of development.
"The M1 Pacific Motorway project is further advanced compared to the Lower Hunter Freight Corridor and has completed route selection, route options and concept design enabling the detailed environmental assessment to be completed," the department's response said.
Transport for NSW Director, Region North Anna Zycki said the release of the Environmental Impact Statement submissions report was a critical step in achieving planning approval for the key 'missing link' for motorists travelling between Sydney and Brisbane.
"This project will create more efficient and reliable journeys by bypassing five sets of traffic lights and removing about 25,000 vehicles a day from key congestion and merge points between Newcastle and Maitland - saving nine minutes in travel time," Ms Zycki said.
"The submissions report is another indication of the level of community involvement in helping us to deliver this 15-kilometre four-lane road, which is set to transform the Hunter region.
The release of the submissions report will allow the Department of Planning and Environment to finalise its assessment of the project and prepare an environmental assessment report.
The Minister for Planning will then decide whether to approve the project and if approved, outline any conditions that would apply.
It is estimated that the construction of the project will create about 2700 direct and indirect jobs.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
