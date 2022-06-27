Newcastle Herald
M1 Pacific Motorway extension inches closer to reality with release of submissions report

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
June 27 2022 - 10:00am
M1 extension closer following release of submissions report

Concerns about the loss of koala habitat, the increased risk of flooding, noise and the need for more cycleway connections have emerged from a public consultation process for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.

