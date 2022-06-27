A REDHEAD bee breeder says the industry must take drastic action to contain the varroa outbreak, or risk "catastrophic" consequences.
John Banfield has worked with bees for more than four decades and, since moving to Newcastle around 20 years ago, breeding queen bees has been his sole income. At his peak, Mr Banfield would sell between 450 and 500 queens a week.
The 66-year-old apiarist said he has shed some tears since learning of the mite's outbreak in the Port of Newcastle. However, even though he is not in the 10km eradication zone, Mr Banfield said he is willing to make the "hard decision" if required.
"They can kill all mine tomorrow if it could help the industry," Mr Banfield said.
Pointing to the varroa outbreak in New Zealand, he said the eradication zone around Newcastle should be increased significantly.
"If they were serious and wanted to have a fair dinkum go at it, they would put a 50km buffer zone in and kill everything in 50km," he said.
"The people I've talked to in New Zealand said they wished they had have done 30km. They did the 20km and when they found the mites again it was at about 25km."
While the destruction of domestic hives is a necessarily step, he said, wild bee populations are also impacted by the mites.
"In the few kilometres around Redhead there are probably 200 or 300 wild hives."
"I pray I'm wrong. I think they have been her longer than we are being told."
Mr Banfield said if the mites are not contained there will be devastating consequences for the agricultural sector. In the coming month, he said, commercial beekeepers would be paid around $140 a hive to take their bees to Victoria and South Australia to pollinate almond crops, with some taking more than 4000 hives.
There is concern that this key time of year for commercial beekeepers, many of whom are servicing large debts, will be impacted by the hive movement restrictions across NSW.
"I've been trying to tell these young blokes for years to stop borrowing money," he said. "A couple of them rang me last night crying and saying they are going to lose their houses or family. They are $3 million in debt because they have bought big trucks and more bees."
Pumpkin, watermelons, blueberries, canola, Lucerne, clover and other grasses involved in the beef industry are also at risk if bee populations are hit.
"How important are bees? It's a big word but the only one for it is 'catastrophic'."
Being the only honey-producing nation without varroa, Australia has a significant advantage in being able to export pesticide-free products and "packed bees" to other countries.
If the mite is not controlled immediately, Mr Banfield said, keepers will be forced to used anti-Varroa measures such as poison strips.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
