POLICE have made a public appeal in the hopes of finding a missing teenager known to frequent the Newcastle area.
Officers are hoping to locate Jordyn Rodgers, 14, who was last seen on June 8 at an address in Rein Drive, Wadalba.
"After failing to return to home, officers attached to Tuggerah Lakes Police District were notified and are continuing to conduct extensive inquiries to locate her," police said in a statement.
"Family and police hold concerns for her welfare due to her age."
Police described the teenager as of caucasian appearance and standing between 160 and 165 centimetres tall.
Jordyn is of a medium build, with black hair and blue eyes.
In the last sighting she was wearing a black hoodie with black ripped jeans and white Adidas shoes.
Investigators said she is known to frequent the Hunter, Gosford and Sydney CBD areas.
Police believe she could be travelling by train.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
