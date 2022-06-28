Newcastle Herald
Jordyn Rodgers: police appeal for help in Newcastle, Sydney and Gosford search for teenager last seen at Wadalba

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated June 28 2022 - 4:49am, first published 1:45am
MISSING: Jordyn Rodgers. Picture: NSW Police

POLICE have made a public appeal in the hopes of finding a missing teenager known to frequent the Newcastle area.

