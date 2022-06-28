Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Joshua Knight, who left pilot Ian Pullen for dead, out of jail next year

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:10am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MISSED: New Zealand man Ian Pullen, 43, died in September 2018 after a hit-and-run at Glenridding, near Singleton. Joshua Knight and Nicole Mason are being sentenced on Tuesday.

A MAN who left New Zealand helicopter pilot and firefighter Ian Pullen for dead after hitting him with his car outside Singleton will be out of jail in less than 12 months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.