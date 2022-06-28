Newcastle Herald
Experienced keeper to fill void for Edgeworth Eagles in NPL

By Craig Kerry
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:31am, first published 4:30am
DIVING IN: Goalkeeper Shayne Van As in action for Edgeworth in 2020. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Edgeworth have moved quickly to secure a return for South African keeper Shayne Van As after the surprise loss of Josh Low to the Victorian NPL this week.

