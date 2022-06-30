The Newcastle Jets have re-signed livewire left-back Lucas Mauragis for two seasons but immediately released the young talent to Wellington to boost his chances of game time.
The 20-year-old has made 25 A-League appearances, scoring two goals, since making his debut as a 19-year-old in 2020.
Mauragis, who earned his first Olyroos cap with the Australian under-23 team last year, joined the Jets in 2018 from Canberra and has progressed through the club's youth teams to the A-League side.
Jets coach Arthur Papas described Mauragis' re-signing as an important one for both the player and club.
"Re-signing Lucas on a multi-year deal is an important one for the future and provides a platform for the club to put in place a strategy to further develop him," Papas said.
"Hence, we have agreed to loan Lucas for the upcoming season to Wellington Phoenix.
"As we are the only A-League club without a youth team that plays in what I consider to be a competitive NPL competition, the risk of Lucas not being exposed to consistent minutes when not part of the match-day squad can possibly be navigated this way and ensure the long-term benefit remains with the Newcastle Jets."
Meanwhile, the Jets have drawn Adelaide United in the Australia Cup round of 32. The match will be played on July 21 at a venue yet to be confirmed.
