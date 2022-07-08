A MAN arrested after allegedly leading Hunter police on a pursuit stretching from Cessnock to Beresfield remains under police guard in hospital.
Port Stephens-Hunter police tried to stop a black Mazda on Cumberland Street at Cessnock about 3.40pm, on Thursday.
It is alleged the driver failed to comply and officers began a pursuit.
Safety concerns led police to abandon the chase soon after.
"Police will allege the vehicle stopped in Weston, where the driver left the vehicle and approached a Mitsubishi Magna parked nearby," NSW Police said in a statement.
"The man allegedly forced the driver, a 67-year-old woman, from the vehicle and drove it away."
The woman and her female passenger escaped "shaken but not physically injured".
The police helicopter was called in, helping local police find the now extensively damaged vehicle on Anderson Drive at Beresfield.
Officers a short time later arrested a 33-year-old man allegedly trying to gain access to two vehicles in an Emerson Street garage.
The 33-year-old was taken to Raymond Terrace police station, then John Hunter hospital.
Police said inquiries are continuing and the man remains under police guard.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
