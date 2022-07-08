Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cessnock to Beresfield carjacking pursuit arrest: man under police guard in Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated July 8 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN arrested after allegedly leading Hunter police on a pursuit stretching from Cessnock to Beresfield remains under police guard in hospital.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.