Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

NRLW coach backs rookie No.7 Jesse Southwell for Newcastle Knights ahead of clash with experienced Brisbane Broncos campaigner

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 18 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAIDEN RUN: Knights halfback Jesse Southwell (bottom row, third from left) during this week's NRLW team photo. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

When asked if there was any hesitation with selecting Jesse Southwell to wear the Knights' No.7 jersey, Newcastle's NRLW coach Ron Griffiths had a simple response: "none".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.