Scott Morrison says his decision to block an offshore gas project was made to protect the environment, and people living along the Hunter coast will be "forever grateful" for the intervention.
It was revealed on Tuesday the former prime minister had secretly appointed himself to the finance, treasury, health, home affairs and resources portfolios between March 2020 and May 2021.
Advertisement
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seeking advice from the solicitor-general on whether Mr Morrison's actions have any legal implications.
Mr Morrison said on Wednesday he had sworn himself into the extra portfolios as a means to deal with the extraordinary circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he admitted there was another reason, unrelated to the pandemic, to take on the resources portfolio - to enable him to reject the PEP-11 gas exploration licence.
"I don't regret that for a second, and I don't think anyone who went surfing off the NSW coast this week - up around Newcastle, or the Central Coast, or off the Northern Beaches - would take any issue with a prime minister who lived up to his word and considered this matter from first principles," he said.
"It's about the prime minister making a decision in the national interest and protecting our environment.
"I suspect the people who live on the NSW Central Coast, and Hunter Coast, and the Northern Beaches of NSW, will be forever grateful."
The decision is now the subject of a Federal Court appeal.
Hunter surfers have called on Mr Albanese to honour his pre-election commitment to rule out the gas exploration licence.
Former resources minister Keith Pitt said on Monday he would not comment on the court matter, but that he discharged his responsibilities in accordance with ministerial standards, the cabinet handbook and legislation.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.