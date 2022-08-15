Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

PEP-11 opponents shocked at former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's intervention in offshore gas project

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated August 15 2022 - 7:23am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Save Our Coast protesters at Bar Beach. Picture Tracey Keogh

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seeking legal advice into revelations that former prime minister Scott Morrison secretly swore himself in as resources minister in order to kill-off the controversial PEP-11 offshore gas exploration project.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.