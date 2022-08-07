ASSET Energy head David Breeze has called for a "re-think" of the Morrison government's ditching of the PEP-11 offshore gas exploration project, saying the gas shortage demands it, and that it's needed despite Labor's Climate Change Bill and its 2030 emissions reduction target.
A spokesperson for the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources said on Friday that it would be "inappropriate to comment" as "the matter is before the courts" - a reference to a challenge that Asset Energy lodged in the Federal Court on June 1 alleging "bias" by the Morrison government in refusing to renew the PEP-11 permit.
Advertisement
The Labor government's Climate Change Bill passed the House of Representatives last week. Once through the Senate, it will be the pathway to ensuring 2030 greenhouse gas emissions are 43 per cent less than in 2005, or about 27 per cent down on last year.
IN THE NEWS:
Asked how Australia could justify new gas exploration or production in the light of this legislation, Mr Breeze said yesterday: "Each proposed energy project should be judged on its own merits.
"Our project can help Australia on its transition to a cleaner energy future and should not be arbitrarily dismissed because of protesters who completely ignore household energy needs and our national interests."
Friday's announcement of the Hunter coast as a potential site for floating offshore wind turbines means the ocean off Newcastle may be the site of considerable industrial activity, even without PEP-11.
"Clean natural gas has long been recognised as the key ingredient in the transition to a cleaner energy future," Mr Breeze said.
"It is 50 per cent lower in carbon intensity than coal and will assist in lowering Australia's carbon emissions, so it is a win-win for government to support projects like PEP-11 in its bid to reduce emissions, while keeping the power on."
Asset Energy fact sheets say it hopes to tow a drilling rig to the "Seablue 1" test site, 25 kilometres from the coast and 30 kilometres south-east of Newcastle.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.