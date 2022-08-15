Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Newcastle Knights investigate Kalyn Ponga and Kurt Mann toilet video

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated August 15 2022 - 1:07am, first published 12:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Watch the video

The Newcastle Knights are investigating video footage of captain Kalyn Ponga and teammate Kurt Mann being escorted out of a toilet cubicle by security.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Newcastle Herald - Senior Deputy Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.