The Newcastle Knights are investigating video footage of captain Kalyn Ponga and teammate Kurt Mann being escorted out of a toilet cubicle by security.
The video comes as it was revealed Ponga won't play again this season due to a series of concussions.
Advertisement
It wasn't immediately clear when, or where, the video was filmed or why the pair were in the toilet together.
The video was filmed on Snapchat.
The Knights said they were made aware of the video late on Sunday night but that they were still working to determine the reason for the pair's run-in with security.
Ponga's father Andre told The Daily Telegraph the pair were in the toilet together because Kalyn was sick after buying a house at auction in Merewether on Saturday.
Ponga hasn't featured for the Knights after suffering his third concussion in the space of six weeks during a defeat to the Sydney Roosters last month.
The Queensland State of Origin star has been working with specialists to determine his recovery process.
"I'd be sweet for the last round but doing no contact for the year, it probably would be a wise thing not to play the last round," Ponga told Triple M Newcastle radio.
"It's a bit weird. I feel OK now. At the start I felt a bit weird, headaches and what-not, but I feel alright now.
"It's just hard. I feel OK. I feel fit. I want to play but I guess I'm just going through the protocols at the moment."
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.