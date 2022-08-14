A bold plan to pump sand from Swansea Channel to Nine Mile Beach has been pitched as a possible solution to the devastating impact of ongoing coastal erosion at Blacksmiths Beach.
The Bring Blacksmith Back group is seeking state government support for the installation of a sand transfer system similar to what is used to keep sand on Gold Coast beaches.
The federal government has committed to the installation of a permanent dredge in the channel. Relocating the sand is the second part of the process.
The group argues that moving the sand from a stockpile at Naru via a five kilometre pipeline would be more efficient than the present system of trucking it back to the beach.
Once at the beach, the sand would be distributed at six points on Blacksmiths Beach and north along Nine Mile Beach.
"The only indicator of this is the lack of waves," Bring Blacksmiths Back spokesman Phil Donoghoe said.
"About five years ago surfers began to notice a lack of waves at Blacksmiths and this became evident over a prolonged period, basically we ended up with no surf from the surf club area south to the breakwater."
The lack of waves has also led to the disbandment of the Lake Macquarie surfboard riding club, which up until a decade ago was one of the largest in the region.
"I was just up at the Aussie titles at Port Macquarie," Blacksmiths local and Learn to Surf Newcastle operator Myles Niddrie said.
"There's a breakwall and an estuary channel. The quality of the sand off that breakwall was like Blacksmiths and it broke yesterday like Blacksmiths used to break. That breakwall is only half the length of Blacksmiths. You can easily get 400-500 metre waves at Blacksmiths when the sand is in the right place."
Neumann Dredging transferred 80,000 cubic metres of sand 3.5 kilometres to Nine Mile Beach in 2015. The temporary pipeline ran from Naru to the east under the Pacific Highway culvert and then along the southern boundary of Belmont Golf Course onto Nine Mile Beach.
The group's proposal is based on the Tweed Snapper Sand Transfer System. The four kilometre pipeline collects sand from the southern side of the Tweed River entrance and pumps it under the river to outlets on the northern side. From there the sand is transported by wave currents to nourish southern Gold Coast beaches.
Closer to home a two kilometre sand transfer system was installed at Jimmys Beach in 2019. The $4million project pumps sand from the mouth of the Myall River to replenish the beach at regular intervals.
Mr Niddrie said the Blacksmiths project would be well worth the investment.
"Yes it's expensive, but think about the revenue they are losing from the larger keeled vessels not going in and out of the lake. We are talking big dollars in mooring fees and sailing regattas," Mr Niddrie said.
"There's a lot of things around the lake that this project will help."
Lake Macquarie MP Yasmin Catley said she supported the group's efforts to replenish Blacksmiths Beach.
"It has been a pleasure to advocate on behalf of the group and ask the government to transport sand dredged from Swansea Channel to Blacksmiths Beach for renourishment," she said.
"During the 2019 channel dredging program, dredged sand was trucked to Blacksmiths Beach in a successful trial to renourish the beach and address the serious coastal erosion. This trial received significant community support, and saw beach conditions improve substantially."
Bring Blacksmiths Back is hosting a public forum on Wednesday August 31 between 7-9pm at Swansea Belmont Surf Club
The meeting will discuss concept planning and design, budget approval and installation of a permanent Swansea Channel dredge with an associated sand transfer system.
"The economic benefit to the local community will be massive with an influx of surfers at Blacksmiths and sailors accessing the lake. We believe the plan is feasible and viable and sustainable solution for the disposal of sand," Mr Donoghoe said.
Lake Macquarie council identified a continuous dredging program for Swansea Channel as a key project to unlock boating, tourism and water sporting activities on the lake.
Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue has also identified the project as an urgent priority.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
