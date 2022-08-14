Five Newcastle Herald reporters have won a prestigious NSW journalism award for the newspaper's Power and the Passion series about the Hunter's transition from coal to renewable energy.
Led by environment reporter Matthew Kelly, the newsroom embarked on the series in February and has produced more than 180 stories on a subject which will shape the region and nation.
For its efforts, the newspaper won the Chris Watson Award for Outstanding Regional Print and Online Journalism. The late Mr Watson was a former Herald editor.
Reporters Donna Page, Gabriel Fowler, Damon Cronshaw and Ethan Hamilton contributed to the series and shared in the award.
"Chris Watson was one of the Herald's great journalists, leaders and mentors so it's very special to bring this award back to Newcastle," Herald editor Heath Harrison said.
"I'm thrilled for Matthew, Donna, Gabriel, Damon and Ethan.
"This series was built on the seriously hard work of a group who understood how important this issue is to the region and who were committed to the cause."
