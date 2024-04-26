Newcastle Herald
Emergency crews sharpen skills in road crash simulation

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated April 26 2024 - 3:54pm, first published 3:04pm
Emergency services carry out a simulation drill in Lake Macquarie. Picture supplied FRNSW
Emergency services carry out a simulation drill in Lake Macquarie. Picture supplied FRNSW

ADRENALINE pumping, working as quickly as they can, emergency services were quick to extract 10 people from a wreckage as part of a road crash training drill this week.

