Emergency crews sharpen skills in road crash simulation

ADRENALINE pumping, working as quickly as they can, emergency services were quick to extract 10 people from a wreckage as part of a road crash training drill this week.
Toronto and Morisset Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) joined NSW Ambulance and Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews to sharpened their emergency skills in Lake Macquarie.
They responded to a local, mass casualty simulation involving a bus and four-wheel drive.
The training operation not only allowed the firefighters to fine-tune their rescue skills, it increased their familiarity with other local emergency services and their methodologies.
FRNSW Metropolitan North Area Commander Terry Farley said last year's tragic Hunter Valley bus crash showed that motor vehicle emergencies could be extremely challenging for first responders.
"Rescue practice in realistic scenarios means our people can maintain their edge and this exercise has allowed us to identify new learnings and areas for improvement," he said.
"These exercises promote cohesion and share knowledge that will prove extremely beneficial in the event of an actual incident of this kind."
