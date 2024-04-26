Young Cardiff Hawks junior falls even harder for Swans heroes

Swans star Isaac Heeney has never forgotten his roots.
It's why when he heard about four-year-old Jordan Bradshaw taking a tumble at last week's match, he was only too happy to give up some time meeting the boy.
Young Jordan plays Auskick with Cardiff Hawks, the club where Heeney played most of his junior footy.
At the Swans' clash with Gold Coast last Sunday, Jordan tripped on a set of stairs while he, mum Erin and other family members were walking to their SCG seats.
The impact damaged a tooth and after seeking some advice from medicos, mum and son left the game bound for an emergency dentist.
"He cried harder about the fact that we were going to miss the game than the actual fall itself," Erin, a former Cardiff player herself, said.
"We watched the first half on my phone in the waiting room ... and the third quarter while they pulled his tooth."
After the game, the Swans asked fans to post some photos of themselves at the ground, and Erin sent one of Jordan at the dentist.
The Swans responded, inviting the Cameron Park family down to Sydney this week so he could meet the players.
"The whole family's Swans tragics," Erin said.
"Especially the little fella ... he can tell you every player ... a few of them got a bit of a kick out of him when we did go back down.
"It was like he was just kicking the footy with his mates, I don't think he realised how big of a deal it was.
"We're very thankful.
"They've certainly given him a once-in-a-lifetime experience."
Meanwhile, Central Coast heavyweights Terrigal Avoca and Killarney Vale will be out to notch their first wins of the men's Black Diamond Cup season on home turf on Saturday.
In the remaining men's games this round, after Warners Bay beat Cardiff on Anzac Day, all the action is on the coast as Terrigal Avoca host Newcastle City and Maitland travel to Killarney Vale.
After a first-up washout, 41-35 loss to Cardiff in round two, and a bye last week, Terrigal Avoca take on the defending premiers in a 2023 grand final replay at Hylton Moore Oval at 2pm.
At the same time, Killarney Vale face Maitland at Adelaide Street Oval still searching for their first win after a loss to Warners Bay last week. Maitland are coming off a loss to Cardiff and a win over The Entrance-Bateau Bay the week prior.
The four clubs also meet in corresponding women's Cup fixtures earlier in the day. Singleton host The Entrance-Bateau Bay in the other women's game.
