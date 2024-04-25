Munz stars as Warners Bay come from behind to score Anzac Day win

A man-of-the-match display from Zac Munz spurred Warners Bay to a 17-point Anzac Day victory over Cardiff on Thursday.
Ending the Hawks' run of two victories in the standalone fixture, the Bulldogs came from behind at Feighan Oval to win on Anzac Day for the first time since 2021.
Cardiff had led 29-15 at the main break, but Warners Bay kicked eight goals to three across the final two quarters to storm home 10.7 (67) to 7.8 (50) winners.
It was Warners Bay's second victory this season and after three games, they sit third on the Black Diamond Cup ladder, equal on points with Cardiff who now have the same 2-1 record.
Munz, Max Carter and Tom Grimmer kicked two goals each for the Bulldogs. Max Dignam, Brandt Job, Zac Lauritsen and Seb Thomas also contributed.
"I think it's just how grateful we are just to be here and to be able to play today," Munz said of the Bulldogs' performance. "We really just wanted to get the win today."
In the women's Cup game, Cardiff hammered Warners Bay 139-0.
