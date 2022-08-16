Letters: Newcastle's music scene can't afford to lose iconic venue

It will be sad to see Brian and Jo Lizotte go as they sell off their undeniably iconic live music venue Lizotte's, ('Lizotte's served up for sale', Herald, 13/8). It's not just an institution for Lambton, but for all of Newcastle as well, as, since 2009, it's helped our city's live music scene keep its rightful spot on the map.
Over the years, I've lost count of how many times I've been there, and I've heard a number of travelling musos say that it is one of their favourite places to play in all of Australia.
Brian and Jo are a lovely couple, and their reasons for selling are understandable, but I certainly do hope that whoever they sell to manages to maintain the same atmosphere. At the very least, I cross my fingers that the new owners do still intend to keep Lizotte's alive as is and that they won't stop hosting live music. I don't think that Newcastle can afford to lose anymore live music venues.
WHAT a shame music has to be amplified to the point where it pollutes the atmosphere of private homes. Or makes conversation difficult both inside or outside restaurants and public places such as markets or parks.
Volume does not make music more accessible, more worthy or more enjoyable. Loudness is not a virtue regardless of quality. The enjoyment of good music does not require that the musicians or the audience should risk deafness.
Live music is wonderful. Let's hear the music from the musicians, not the noise from the amplifier.
THANK you for Scott Bevan's Harbour Lives series.
It was true in 1800, 1900, 2000 and will be in 2100. This city is the harbour - not the Supercars, the Jets, skateboarders or even the Knights.
However, I don't believe the city's tourist policies and planning recognises this.
The urban renewal has, in the main, been a success. Considering the pandemic and its effect on the east end particularly. The quality is very evident. Now the final stages in the new CBD are in the making, all involved should be congratulated.
But in my opinion there does not seem to be the same sense of design purpose with the city planning.
Ignoring the derelict ferry complex and Queens Wharf Tower site is baffling.
There may be a master plan, but I have not seen it. The entire precinct is in need of revitalisation. It is where people congregate. The Queens Wharf is the centre of Newcastle for many locals and visitors.
This port is rather unique; a working harbour with several kilometres of magnificent people-friendly waterfront. The viewing of all the activities, a constant pleasure; now from Nobbys to the yacht club, accessible to all.
So, why not a major regatta? Both land and waterways are perfect for such a massive crowd puller. Every conceivable aquatic attraction, from simple diving and swimming events to navy and tall ship visitation and displays. A viewing feast from the entire waterfront.
Every Hunter winery would want to have a pavilion.
I would love to see the Tugs Ballet as Captain Mark Webb mentioned in the first Harbour Lives piece. I'm sure the skippers and crew would put on a world-beating performance. Even now, they are stunning at times - just imagine what a rehearsed, choreographed display could be.
THE lord mayor may be excited about the building activity in the Newcastle CBD area, including Newcastle West. But as a taxi driver my customers often remark "the city nightlife is totally dead".
I used to work at night picking up at least three to four fares an hour from the area within Cooks Hill, Newcastle East and Newcastle West on the slower nights of Monday and Tuesday. This would continue to beyond 11pm with a downturn on those nights starting about midnight. Wednesday night had a lot more activity than Monday and Tuesday. I picked up these fares though there would be over half a dozen taxis working in these areas.
These days there is most often one taxi, or less, sitting in the area, and if a taxi is required these days it will come from the three or four in the Hamilton/ New Lambton area. These days I only work these three days and extend into the night to about 10pm because there is not enough work.
Sure there has been a lot of building happening but the street shopping is dead. A lot of people now can live in an expensive apartment in the city, and as the city is rocked to sleep at night the council can sit and count all the extra revenue generated from rates.
Parking is an issue if there is a show on at the Civic and we continue to do more development and remove the parking as we do this.
In my opinion, the real question is: "What kind of city do the ratepayers want?"
MY father, Frederick Walter Bailey, was a Newcastle 'boy' prominent in education. In the 1960s, in my youth, I learned that he worked with Professor Brin Newton-John to promote art education. Their idea was for Newcastle to have its own answer to Sydney's National Art School where I was at the time a student.
Dad admired Professor Newton-John as a fellow champion of the arts, and due to their efforts and no doubt the efforts of others as well, Newcastle's art education facility was born.
TWO years ago I wrote to the Herald claiming that while the West Group are fantastic at running gambling and entertainment venues, running a NRL team is another skill altogether.
I think the past two years have proved me right. Alex McKinnon gone, Garth Brennan gone.
Instead of buying middle-aged players from other teams, where are all our local juniors Wests promised to develop and promote?
IN answer to Michael Gormly ('Royalties loss no killer blow', Letters 13/8), who believes that the only benefit to us from our coal mining are state royalties from sale of the coal, what about all the employee income, contractor income, income from services, consultant income and taxes (different from royalties)? Doesn't that count?
Does the fact that coal exports provide national income to Australia greater than most other exports also not count?
If a problem that Michael Gormly has with our coal mines is that most are foreign owned, does he also have a problem with most of our wind and solar farms being foreign owned?
We get no export income from them. We don't enjoy their profits either do we?
UR former prime minister's behaviour continues to show that he was not fit to hold the position. Was it possible that Mr Morrison felt that he should hold multiple portfolios because of the lack of talent in his government?
SCOTT Morrison recently told a church congregation to put their faith in God and not in governments. Was that some sort of weird confession on Scotty's part?
PERFECT summary, Andrew Whitbread-Brown, ('Our city is blossoming', Letters 16/8).
ON Monday's story about Singleton fire station having no change areas, ('Women firies have to change in public view', Herald, 15/8), I was a fireman at Lambton station for 27 years. If the government is going to build a new station they could at least put change sheds in demountables. Not perfect maybe, but better than nothing.
MAYBE the two players were just watching their team go down the gurgler again.
DADDY, both players walked out with a drink in their hand. How stupid do you think people are?
ALBO, Bandt, Teals - the 'Green Machine' (or are they just a money making machine?). Do these geniuses know what the word 'transition' means; you just can't shut everything down and hope for the best.
I HOPE those who dobbed in the mobility scooter rider who had a few beers feel proud of themselves when he's not allowed to ride it anymore. What goes round comes round.
THE government talks about bringing in a lot of migrants to fill our skills shortage. But the question that should be asked and hasn't been. Where are they all going to live?
I SAW David Littleproud on Sky last night saying that the Labor government should invest in carbon capture so that we can continue to mine and use coal. If it's such a big thing, why did they vote against it in 2009 and not introduce it when they were in power?
IN recent issues of this publication, much has been made of the developments that are being built and the number of dwellings in them. What will this do to alleviate the current housing shortage, particularly for those on low incomes?
