Letters: Newcastle's music scene can't afford lose iconic Lizotte's

By Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
August 16 2022 - 6:00pm
Letters: Newcastle's music scene can't afford to lose iconic venue

It will be sad to see Brian and Jo Lizotte go as they sell off their undeniably iconic live music venue Lizotte's, ('Lizotte's served up for sale', Herald, 13/8). It's not just an institution for Lambton, but for all of Newcastle as well, as, since 2009, it's helped our city's live music scene keep its rightful spot on the map.

