Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Newcastle teenager Jesse Southwell savours Commonwealth Games gold medal ahead of potential NRLW season for Knights

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 1 2022 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 Commonwealth Games

JESSE Southwell's glistening 2022 has taken another golden turn, and there could still be more to come.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.