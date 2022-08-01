JESSE Southwell's glistening 2022 has taken another golden turn, and there could still be more to come.
Advertisement
It comes just months after her international debut in the senior ranks, which featured a World Rugby Sevens Series title, and with NRLW potentially on the agenda in a few weeks time.
The Knights have applied for an exemption for Southwell to play NRLW, despite not being 18, and join the squad alongside older sister Hannah - a premiership holder, State of Origin winner and Jillaroos representative.
No announcement has been made in relation to Southwell's rugby league future, but the Knights are yet to finalise their 24-player roster.
Newcastle start this year's second NRLW season at home against Brisbane on August 21.
Southwell's father Matt and mother Sandra tuned into watch the Commonwealth Games decider while away in Port Stephens.
"She's had a bit of a stellar year this year," Matt told the Newcastle Herald.
"Just all the stuff she's been involved in has been pretty amazing. World series, gold medal - it's pretty cool for a young 17-year-old lass."
MORE IN SPORT:
The talented teenager played three minutes off the bench in the showdown, which Australia won 22-12 at Coventry Arena.
Australia turned the tables on Fiji, who had beaten them in the preliminary rounds, shooting out to a 17-0 lead.
Faith Nathan scored a double while Madison Ashby and Maddison Levi also crossed the try line.
The 2016 Olympic gold medallists made the Birmingham final by knocking out defending champions New Zealand in the semis.
"It hasn't really sunk in for me," Aussie veteran Sharni Williams said.
"I think the win over New Zealand was huge for us. Going into this ... it was about that belief and figuring out that we weren't just about that last game against Fiji.
"We believe in each other, we've done the work and we've fought through COVID. You know what's expected. We have that accountability and whatever comes our way we deal with together."
Advertisement
Earlier in the three-day tournament, utility Southwell enjoyed a couple of interchange cameos.
She scored and converted her own try in a 50-0 win over Scotland while also adding the extras late in a 19-12 loss to Fiji.
She was an unused substitute against eventual bronze medallists New Zealand (17-12) and didn't line-up first off against South Africa (38-0).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.