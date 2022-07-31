Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Coach Adam O'Brien insists he knows what is required to turn the Newcastle Knights around

By Robert Dillon
July 31 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TALE OF WOE: The Knights ponder another Canterbury try. Picture: Getty Images

THE end of the season can't come quickly enough for the Newcastle Knights after their tale of woe continued with a 24-10 loss to a revitalised Canterbury-Bankstown at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.