Striker delights with bicycle kick as Adelaide send Jets crashing out of Australia Cup

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 30 2022 - 12:27pm, first published 9:25am
ON TARGET: Adelaide celebrate George Blackwood's goal in the 2-0 win over the Newcastle Jets' at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night. Picture: Getty Images

JAPANESE striker Hiroshi Ibusuki scored one of the goals of the Australia Cup to seal a 2-0 win for Adelaide over the Newcastle Jets at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night and bundle the home team out of the national knockout.

James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

