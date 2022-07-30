Merewether wheelchair athlete Christie Dawes has finished in fourth at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
On a hilly Birmingham course, Dawes was joined by Australian team mate Madison de Rozario who claimed gold, setting a Commonwealth Games record .
The two Australians made up half the pool of four athletes in the women's T53/ T54 marathon. Due to the limited numbers, only gold and silver medals were handed out for Saturday's race.
Dawes, a seven-time Paralympian, had been preparing on the hills around Broadmeadow Racecourse for the undulating Birmingham course.
"I do the racecourse flat loop and then I do one street out, Everton. Then I go up Chatham, but go up to Glebe and there's a hill there. Then I turn left and go up that big Glebe hill and then back down into Beaumont," Dawes previously told the Newcastle Herald.
"So those three climbs are all a little bit different, but the one up Glebe is pretty horrible. And after all this rain it's full of potholes and marbles and it's just shit. But that will be good because it just brings out the mongrel in me really."
Birmingham marks Dawes' third Commonwealth Games, having previously represented Australia in Melbourne (2006) and Glasgow (2014).
She was sidelined for Delhi (2010) when pregnant with eldest child Charlie and missed Gold Coast (2018) after just giving birth to youngest Sophie.\
The 42-year-old will now look to the 1500m at Alexander Stadium next week (Friday, 5:25am, AEST).
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
