Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Merewether wheelchair marathon athlete Christie Dawes has finished fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
July 30 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Merewether wheelchair athlete Christie Dawes has finished in fourth at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.