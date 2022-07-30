Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Athletics: Newcastle training loop prepares Christie Dawes for hilly Birmingham marathon course

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 30 2022 - 12:43am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aussie athletes prepare for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

CHRISTIE Dawes hopes her Newcastle training loop pays off when she navigates Birmingham's hilly Commonwealth Games marathon course on Saturday (4pm, AEST).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.