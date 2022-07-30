CHRISTIE Dawes hopes her Newcastle training loop pays off when she navigates Birmingham's hilly Commonwealth Games marathon course on Saturday (4pm, AEST).
The Merewether wheelchair athlete, a seven-time Paralympian now aged 42, has been preparing on the streets at home ahead of her upcoming assignment.
Dawes targeted Broadmeadow's racecourse area and three nearby climbs, in particular travelling east on Glebe Road before turning back down Beaumont Street.
"I do the racecourse flat loop and then I do one street out, Everton. Then I go up Chatham, but go up to Glebe and there's a hill there. Then I turn left and go up that big Glebe hill and then back down into Beaumont," she said.
"So those three climbs are all a little bit different, but the one up Glebe is pretty horrible. And after all this rain it's full of potholes and marbles and it's just shit. But that will be good because it just brings out the mongrel in me really."
Dawes is attending her third Commonwealth Games, having previously represented Australia in Melbourne (2006) and Glasgow (2014).
She was sidelined for Delhi (2010) when pregnant with eldest child Charlie and missed Gold Coast (2018) after just giving birth to youngest Sophie.
Birmingham is just the second time that women's T54 marathon has been part of a now integrated track and field program.
"Any time we get to wear the green and gold is amazing," Dawes said.
"When I was 12 did I think I'd still be doing this at 42? Probably not.
"Did I think I'd still be pulling on the green and gold at 42 and have times good enough to get me there? Absolutely not.
"So I don't take a second of it for granted."
Dawes is now keen to add a Commonwealth Games medal to her collection.
There will likely only be a gold and silver awarded with just four competitors entered, which features title holder, Paralympic champion and Aussie teammate Madison de Rozario.
Birmingham marks Dawes' third marathon in 12 months, following Gold Coast four weeks ago and Tokyo last year.
She also has the 1500m at Alexander Stadium next week (Friday, 5:25am, AEST).
Andy Buchanan, coached by Newcastle-based Scott Westcott, will represent Australia in the men's able-bodied marathon at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday (6pm).
Elsewhere, Maitland hurdler Mitch Lightfoot (men's 100m) has arrived in Colombia for the Under-20 World Championships. Events start on Monday after the Aussie team wrapped up their recent training camp at the University of Miami.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
