The Newcastle Jets will launch their 2022-23 season with an F3 derby against arch rivals Central Coast at Central Coast Stadium on October 8 after the A-League draw was released on Thursday.
The key takeaways for Jets fans from the draw include that Newcastle will play nine of their 13 home games at McDonald Jones Stadium on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon at the family friendly time slots of 3pm or 5pm.
Their first appearance at home will be in round two when they host Perth Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium on October 15.
Perth are one of four teams Newcastle play three times in the 26-season round, along with the Mariners, Macarthur and Brisbane. They meet the other seven teams just twice.
Newcastle will only have to make the dreaded A-League road trip to the west once, when they are hosted by Glory in round 15 on February 4.
They don't play defending champions Western United until round 12 on January 15 in Ballarat and their first meeting with last season's premiers Melbourne City is in round six at home on November 12.
The A-League will then have a three-week break for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the Jets' next outing not until playing the Mariners on the Central Coast on December 11.
Newcastle host Sydney FC on New Year's Day and their final match of the season will be on April 29 against Sydney FC away.
The A-League finals, contested by the top-six sides, start on May 5 next year and the grand final is scheduled for May 27.
Rd 1: Saturday, October 8: v Central Coast, Central Coast Stadium, 5pm
Rd 2: Saturday, October 15: v Perth Glory, McDonald Jones Stadium, 5pm
Rd 3: Saturday, October 22: v Wellington Phoenix, McDonald Jones Stadium, 5pm
Rd 4: Friday, October 28: v Western Sydney, CommBank Stadium, 7.45pm
Rd 5: Friday, November 4: v Melbourne Victory, AAMI Park, 7.45pm
Rd 6: Saturday, November 12: v Melbourne City, McDonald Jones Stadium, 5pm
Rd 7: Saturday, December 11: v Central Coast, Central Coast Stadium, 3pm
Rd 8: Friday, December 16: v Brisbane Roar, McDonald Jones Stadium, 7.45pm
Rd 9: Tuesday, December 27: v Adelaide United, Coopers Stadium, 7.45pm AEST
Rd 10: Sunday, January 1: v Sydney FC, McDonald Jones Stadium, 3pm
Rd 11: Sunday, January 8: v Macarthur FC, Campbelltown Stadium, 3pm
Rd 12: Sunday, January 15: v Western United, MARS Stadium, 5pm
Rd 13: Sunday, January 22: v Western Sydney Wanderers, McDonald Jones Stadium, 3pm
Rd 14: Friday, January 27: v Brisbane Roar, McDonald Jones Stadium, 7.45pm
Rd 15: Saturday, February 4: v Perth Glory, HBF Park, 10pm AEST
Rd 16: Sunday, February 12: v Melbourne Victory, McDonald Jones Stadium, 3pm
Rd 17: Saturday, February 18: v Macarthur FC, Campbelltown Stadium, 5pm
Rd 18: Saturday, February 25: v Western United, McDonald Jones Stadium, 5pm
Rd 19: Saturday, March 4: v Wellington Phoenix, TBC, 3pm
Rd 20: Saturday, March 11: v Adelaide United, McDonald Jones Stadium, 7.45pm
Rd 21: Saturday, March 18: v Perth Glory, McDonald Jones Stadium, 5pm
Rd 22: Sunday, April 2: v Melbourne City, AAMI Park, 3pm
Rd 23: Saturday, April 8: v Brisbane Roar, Moreton Daily Stadium, 5pm
Rd 24: Friday, April 14: v Macarthur FC, McDonald Jones Stadium, 7.45pm
Rd 25: Saturday, April 22: v Central Coast Mariners, McDonald Jones Stadium, 5pm
Rd 26: Saturday, April 29: v Sydney FC, Allianz Stadium, 5pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
