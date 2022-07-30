Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) investigators are trying to determine the cause of a large blaze this morning in a Newcastle car wrecking yard.
FRNSW said more than 24 fire trucks, including two aerial appliances, were dispatched to the scene at Sandpiper Close in Kooragang around 2.45am.
Crews were confronted with a fire that had consumed multiple vehicles and a two-storey warehouse, a mechanical workshop containing car parts and fuel.
Emergency services said the fire quickly spread to adjoining buildings on the property as firefighters worked to contain the flames.
Authorities located a guard dog and safely returned the animal to its owner as fire crews in breathing apparatus attacked the blaze from several sides.
Firefighters established a defensive perimeter and a pump relay to direct additional water onto the flames.
Once the fire was extinguished and several flare-ups doused, firefighters handed the site over to NSW Police and FRNSW experts to investigate the cause of the blaze.
While no injuries were reported at the scene, FRNSW superintendent Tim Hassiotis said it is an important reminder for members of the public to ring triple zero if they see a fire.
"The sooner we know about a fire the sooner we are able to dispatch emergency resources."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
